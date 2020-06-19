Added: 18.06.2020 9:41 | 8 views | 0 comments

Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president “pleaded” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects Mr Trump was asked about the book on Fox News, and replied: “He broke the law. Very simple. I mean, as much as it’s going to be broken. “It’s highly classified information, and he did not have approval.” The president followed up with a tweet early on Thursday that said the book “is made up of lies & fake stories” by a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war”. Wacko John Boltonâs âexceedingly tediousâ(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories....