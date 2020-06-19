Added: 18.06.2020 9:59 | 9 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson is set to discuss an easing of coronavirus quarantine measures when he holds talks with Emmanuel Macron in Downing Street on Thursday. The French president is visiting London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle’s “Appel” – a BBC broadcast to occupied France following the Nazi invasion in 1940. Mr Macron will be received by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House, before a ceremonial event, and then bilateral talks in Number 10. He will bestow France’s highest order of merit, the Legion d’Honneur, on London. The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the UK’s...