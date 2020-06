Rockets targeted US embassy in Baghdad in sixth recent incident



Source: www.zerohedge.com



Two rockets were fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone on Wednesday night. It is the latest in a series of attacks that have included rockets aimed and fired at US forces at Camp Taji, and rocket attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad and near the international airport. Other attacks took place on June 8, June 10, June 13, June 14... More in article.wn.com » Baghdad Tags: Fire