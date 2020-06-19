ï»¿Friday, 19 June 2020
How Haftar squandered his near secure victory, and why

Added: 18.06.2020

In early April 2019, General Khalifa Haftarâ€™s offensive to take Tripoli by force seemed almost certain to succeed. Thirteen months later he not only lost, but was forced to retreat. By the end of last May, Haftarâ€™s own base in eastern Libya appeared threatened like never before, since appearing on the conflictâ€™s landscape in 2014. The first week of June saw Haftarâ€™s forces, the Libyan National Army (LNA) pushed back to almost the positions it held on 4 April, 2019. So, what went wrong and what is next? On 27 June, 2019, the LNA lost control of Gharyan, 100 kilometres south of Tripoli. That was a major blow, since the town served as a staging outpost for the attack on Tripoli. It also acted...

