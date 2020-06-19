Kim Jong-un’s sister takes a wrecking ball to South Korea relationship



Added: 18.06.2020 13:09 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rfa.org



When North Korea decided to join the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and kick off a giddy period of rapprochement on the peninsula, its charm offensive was fronted by a smiling face: Kim Yo-jong, the only sister of the North’s top leader, Kim Jong-un. Now, as Kim threatens to extinguish the fragile détente with a new cycle of bellicose actions and military provocations, it’s his sister who is again speaking for the nation, this time heaping scorn on South Korea – a signal of her deepening clout in the hereditary regime. “It was sickening to listen to his speech,” Kim Yo-jong said of the South’s leader, Moon Jae-in, in a statement on Wednesday, referring to his message this week calling... More in article.wn.com » North Korea, Olympics Tags: South Korea