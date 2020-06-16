Added: 15.06.2020 13:54 | 3 views | 0 comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for accepting gifts from wealthy friends. But that has not stopped him from seeking another gift from a wealthy friend to pay for his multimillion-dollar legal defence. The awkward arrangement opens a window into the very ties with billionaire friends that plunged Mr Netanyahu into legal trouble and sheds light on the intersection of money and Israeli politics. Mr Netanyahu has asked an Israeli oversight committee to allow a 10 million shekel ($2.9 million) donation from Spencer Partrich, a Michigan-based real estate magnate, to fund his legal defence. Because Mr Partrich also happens to be a witness in one of the cases, the committee has...