With time running out before a possible no-deal Brexit at the end of 2020, Britain and the EU have agreed to "intensify" talks on a future trade and security agreement. In a joint statement following high-level video conference talks, Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that "new momentum" was required in negotiations which have delivered no breakthrough since the UK's formal departure from the EU on 31 January. Mr Johnson urged the EU to be ready to reach agreement by the end of the summer. But the Scottish National Party warned that failure to make...