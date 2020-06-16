Solar Orbiter makes its first close pass of the sun



(CNN)The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter made its first close pass of the sun on Monday, getting as close as 77 million kilometers (48 million miles) from the sun's surface. The spacecraft's first perihelion -- the point in the orbit closest to the sun -- was about half the distance between the sun and Earth. The probe made its closest approach at around 3.35 a.m Eastern standard time (07.35 UTC), Daniel MÃ¼ller, the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter project scientist, told CNN. The spacecraft has now moved to the "cruise" phase of its mission.... More in article.wn.com » SPA Tags: EU