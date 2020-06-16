Added: 15.06.2020 17:39 | 3 views | 0 comments

Three female opposition activists in Zimbabwe who gave detailed accounts of torture, humiliation and sexual assault by unidentified state agents have been ordered to remain in prison to face charges that they invented their ordeal. The three women, all leaders of the Movement for Democratic Changeâ€™s youth section, have been held in the infamous Chirubi high-security jail since Friday. They face prison sentences of up to 20 years or a fine. Clad in prison garb, the three activists appeared weak and distressed as they got out of a prison truck on Monday morning minutes before their bail hearing at Harareâ€™s central magistrates court. Netsai Marova, 25, held a walking aid as Joana Mamombe, 27...