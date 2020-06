Added: 15.06.2020 22:30 | 5 views | 0 comments

In a 6-3 , the US Supreme Court today declared that federal law bans employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The decision is a major victory for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people across the United States. The court found that discrimination against LGBT people is barred by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which made it illegal...