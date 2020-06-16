Added: 16.06.2020 4:56 | 4 views | 0 comments

North and South Korea are separated by the so-called demilitarised zone (DMZ) - a buffer along the border that has separated the two countries since the Korean War in the 1950s. On Tuesday, the North Korean military said it was "studying an action plan" for the army to move "into the zones that had been demilitarized". The General Staff said it was on "high alert" and ready to "rapidly and thoroughly" implement any decisions by the government. The statement comes after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened military action against the South on Saturday. "I feel it is high time to surely break with the...