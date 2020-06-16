Added: 16.06.2020 11:51 | 4 views | 0 comments

Johannesburg (CNN)On January 28, at around one in the morning, Dr. John Nkengasong's cellphone rang in Addis Ababa. Nigerian officials told Nkengasong, the Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that a recently arrived Italian businessman had tested positive for Covid-19. He later recovered. But the force of infection, mostly coming from Europe, seeded the virus in countries throughout the continent, say health officials. As imported cases increased, and community transmission began, the World Health Organization began sounding the alarm in press conferences and statements about an unfolding crisis on the continent. They said Covid-19 patients could quickly...