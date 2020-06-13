ï»¿Saturday, 13 June 2020
An American policeman killed George Floyd. Now Europe is re-examining its colonial history

Added: 13.06.2020

London and Bristol, England (CNN)At an old stone harbor in the English city of Bristol, young people gather at a bent railing by the water and peer into the murky deep. They're looking for the defaced statue of the 17th century slave trader Edward Colston. And just maybe, they're looking at an era gone by. Protesters last weekend wrenched Colston's statue from the plinth, rolled it down cobbled streets and tossed it into the very same waters on which his ships arrived hundreds of years ago, carrying shackled African men, women and children for him to sell on as slaves in the Americas. Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the harbor during a Black Lives Matter protest in...

