North Korea has hit out at South Korea, telling its rival to stop “nonsensical” talk about its denuclearisation and vowing to expand its military capabilities. The statement by senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official Kwon Jong Gun came after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry told reporters that Seoul will continue to work towards improving bilateral relations and reviving nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. The government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in had lobbied hard to set up nuclear summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...