The world continues to watch as Israel disregards human rights, justice



Added: 11.06.2020 19:23 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



As the date for Israelâ€™s planned annexation of Palestinian lands draws closer, Israeli circles have expressed growing concern about the consequences of the move. The concerns do not stem from the fact annexation violates international law or that it overturns the obligations of an occupying power and violates the principles of the "peace process" and the "road map" that the Quartet established; they lie mainly in the fear of unsatisfied international and regional responses regarding the anticipated annexation step, as well as its security costs on the ground, its administrative and economic consequences, and whether it will be generally feasible for the occupation... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Israel