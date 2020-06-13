Added: 12.06.2020 4:11 | 5 views | 0 comments

North Korea vowed to continue strengthening its military and said relations with the United States have fallen into “despair,” in a statement issued to mark the two-year anniversary of the Singapore summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. The statement comes as the isolated communist country ramps up tensions with the United States and South Korea. This week, the North announced it would cut all communications channels with the South and issued a veiled threat to interfere in the November U.S. presidential election. In a commentary published Friday in the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon...