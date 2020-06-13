A Knee on Our Throats



Source: www.rt.com



For two months now, most of America has endured a government-imposed lockdown. I hate to use that word â€" lockdown â€" as it connotes locking prisoners into their cells during prison disturbances. But it is the word that the government itself uses when referring to its orders of confinement. Today, we are the governmentâ€™s prisoners. Wear your mask. Stay at home. Donâ€™t go to work. Donâ€™t open your business. Donâ€™t go to church. And, for heavenâ€™s sake, donâ€™t gather in any group larger than 25 â€" unless it is to speak words of which the government approves. Here is the backstory. When the United States was founded, the folks who framed the new government shared many political and philosophical views....