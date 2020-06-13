Added: 12.06.2020 6:18 | 5 views | 0 comments

(CNN)The deeper the change sweeping America, the more President Donald Trump digs into positions that even some of his natural allies have recently forsaken. Defending the memory of Confederate generals, proudly crisscrossing the country without wearing a mask and threatening to send troops to tackle demonstrators in Seattle, Trump on Thursday solidified his reelection pitch as a bulwark against a cultural transformation. In essence, he's arguing that there is something fundamentally un-American and liberal about finally shedding the symbols and imagery of the Civil War, believing systemic racism stains the police force or covering up to prevent the spread of a deadly virus he is trying to...