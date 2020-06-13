Trump demands election rally attendees sign disclaimer over Covid-19 risk



Source: www.indy100.com



US president Donald Trump has demanded that those attending his first election rally of the summer, must sign a declaimer stating they will not sue his campaign if they contract coronavirus, amid fears that America could be braced for a second wave of infections. The Donald Trump re-election campaign announced details of Mr Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus pandemic shut wide swathes of the country, which will take place on June 19th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Those who want to attend the event are obliged to click a box on the campaign website “acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.” The disclaimer reads: “By... More in article.wn.com » President, Election, Oklahoma Tags: Donald Trump