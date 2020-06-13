Added: 12.06.2020 10:55 | 5 views | 0 comments

Southern African governments must ensure the protection and well-being of persons with albinism, who are increasingly vulnerable amid the COVID-19 crisis as lockdowns across the region hinder access to healthcare facilities and skin cancer clinics as well as vital sunscreen, Amnesty International said today ahead of International Albinism Awareness Day. We know marginalized groups have greater difficulty exercising their human rights, including accessing healthcare and livelihoods in normal times. They are so much more vulnerable during a pandemic Tigere Chagutah, Deputy Director for Southern Africa The organization is also concerned that persons with albinism are at increased risk of...