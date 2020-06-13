Added: 12.06.2020 11:16 | 8 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Ivanka Trump continues to be buried in scorn over recent tweets, the latest blaming a “cancel culture” and alleging “viewpoint discrimination” after Wichita State dropped her as a virtual commencement speaker. Hundreds of students and faculty petitioned the university’s president and board to disinvite the First Daughter over the racial tension that America is experiencing and her role in clearing peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park. With the Koch Brothers threatening to pull their support, others asked how a white woman of privilege that inherited enormous wealth and supports an authoritarian administration could possibly be an inspiration....