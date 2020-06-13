﻿Saturday, 13 June 2020
Russia welcomes US plans to pull back thousands of troops from Germany

Russia has welcomed US plans to pull out thousands of its troops from Germany, saying the move could help easing military and political tensions in Europe. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow “would welcome any steps by Washington to scale down its military presence in Europe.” “Such steps would undoubtedly help reduce confrontational potential and ease military and political tensions in the Euro-Atlantic region,” Zakharova said. A report, published by the Wall Street Journal last week, said US President Donald Trump was considering pulling out some 9,700 troops from Germany, which currently hosts some 34,500 US troops. Zakharova warned...

