Saturday, 13 June 2020
State of emergency declared on rape and gender violence in Nigeria

(CNN)State governors in Nigeria have declared a state of emergency on rape following a spate of sexual violence against young women in the nation. The Nigerian Governor's Forum (NGF) called on authorities in all 36 states to create a sex offenders register and sign onto two federal laws with provisions that punish rape and violence against women and children. The Forum has also invited the country's police heads to brief the governors on efforts they are making to tackle sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria, NGF chair Kayode Fayemi said in the statement. The...

