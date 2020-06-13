Astronomers witness the steadfast beating heart of a black hole



Added: 12.06.2020 17:45 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.eso.org



(CNN)About 600 million light-years away from Earth, the heartbeat of a supermassive black hole can be seen emanating from the center of a galaxy. Astronomers first detected this signal, which repeats every hour, in 2007. Then, our sun blocked the black hole and its heartbeat from view by satellites in 2011. When they were finally able to see it again in 2018 using the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray satellite, the scientists were amazed to see the heartbeat still going strong. Black hole heartbeats don't usually last very long. The study published Tuesday in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. This black hole's heartbeat became the first one to be... More in article.wn.com » Scientists, SPA Tags: EU