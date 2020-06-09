Added: 08.06.2020 17:47 | 5 views | 0 comments

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the killing of nine Kashmiri fighters by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, terming them an act of "state terrorism". The Foreign Office statement came as four Kashmiris were killed by government forces in occupied Kashmir's southern Shopian area on Monday, just hours after five fighters died in a firefight in the same area. "Pakistan strongly condemns the unabated extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth in acts of state terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said...