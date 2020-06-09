Added: 08.06.2020 18:06 | 5 views | 0 comments

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 was introduced on Monday by top Democratic lawmakers House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, black senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker and members of the Congressional Black Caucus. As she unveiled the bill, Mrs Pelosi read the names of black men and women who have died at the hands of police in recent years. The bill forces federal police to use body and dashboard cameras, ban chokeholds, eliminate unannounced police raids known as "no-knock warrants", make it easier to hold police liable for civil rights violations and calls for federal funds to be withheld from local police forces who do not make similar reforms. "The...