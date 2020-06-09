Added: 08.06.2020 21:50 | 6 views | 0 comments

British politicians and European military experts have warned that Donald Trumpâ€™s decision to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany risks handing a strategic advantage to the Kremlin and undermining the post-war western military alliance. It would also affect the United Statesâ€™s ability to operate in the Middle East and Africa â€“ although there is scepticism as to whether the notoriously fickle president will be able to carry out the threat before Novemberâ€™s election. Briefed on Friday to US newspapers, the proposal to remove a quarter of the US troops in Germany is yet to be confirmed publicly, and Berlin said on Monday it had yet to be formally notified of the mooted withdrawal. But the...