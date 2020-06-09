﻿Tuesday, 09 June 2020
Countdown begins on UAE Mars mission aiming to bring Hope to the Arab world

Added: 09.06.2020

LONDON: In just 40 days, the UAE will become the first Arab country to send a mission to Mars, part of a wider regional effort to build knowledge and create opportunities, particularly for young people. “This mission is not just about the UAE it’s about the region, it’s about the Arab issue,” Omran Sharaf, the mission’s project manager at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), said. “The region is going through tough times and we do need good news and we need the youth in the region to really start looking inwards, building their own nations and putting differences aside to co-exist with people with different faiths and backgrounds and work together.” The Hope Mars Mission will start...

