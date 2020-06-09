WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide



Source: www.npr.org



The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency. The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with COVID-19 raging in the Americas. And as mass protests for racial justice sweep across the United States and beyond, the United Nations' health agency urged anyone demonstrating to do so safely. The novel coronavirus has killed more than 403,000 people out of at least seven million infected since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally... More in article.wn.com » United States, Protests Tags: BeyoncÃ©