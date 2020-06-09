Added: 09.06.2020 9:21 | 9 views | 0 comments

SEOUL â€” North Korea has said it is cutting communication hotlines with South Korea, a tactic the isolated country has used repeatedly during periods of rising tension. At least 49 hotlines have been established between the two Koreas to arrange diplomatic talks, deconflict military operations, coordinate air and sea traffic, hold humanitarian discussions, and cooperate on economic issues. Most of all, the South sees the lines as an important way to prevent misunderstandings in the event of a crisis. Sometimes...