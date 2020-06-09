Added: 09.06.2020 10:06 | 9 views | 0 comments

In recent years, Turkey has accused the US of "training terrorists," has worked with the anti-American Venezuelan regime of Nicholas Maduro, detained a US pastor, bashed US President Donald Trumpâ€™s policy on Jerusalem, detained US journalists and worked with Iran and Russia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was one of the first to try to exploit the recent protests in the US, echoing comments of Iranâ€™s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, he hinted that Turkey stands against the "unjust order" of the US role in the world. Yet on June 8 US President Donald Trump spoke with Turkeyâ€™s president about cooperation in Libya and Syria and listened as Erdogan...