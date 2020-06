Added: 09.06.2020 10:59 | 10 views | 0 comments

France has unveiled reforms that include banning the controversial chokehold technique of arrest, amid a string of protests against racism and police brutality. The killing of unarmed and handcuffed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States late last month has sparked protests against racism and police brutality in the US and elsewhere in the world, including in France. In response, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced on Monday that the...