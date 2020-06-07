Added: 07.06.2020 9:59 | 7 views | 0 comments

In India's major attempt to peacefully resolve the month-long border conflict with China in Eastern Ladakh, the two countries have reportedly agreed to settle the standoff in accordance with various bilateral agreements. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, June 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the military and diplomatic dialogue between India and China will continue to resolve the situation in eastern Ladakh. Issuing a statement, the Ministry said: "The two sides will continue the military and...