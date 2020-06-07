Added: 07.06.2020 6:43 | 9 views | 0 comments

Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters rallied for racial justice Saturday in the United States and across the world following the death of George Floyd, as the movement triggered by his killing at police hands entered a second weekend. Protests took place from New York to Los Angeles but Washington was at the epicenter, as thousands of people – black, white and brown – flooded downtown streets surrounding the White House, which was barricaded with black metal grates. “This fight has been happening for many, many decades, hundreds of years, and at this point it’s time for a change,” said Washington native Christine Montgomery. “I’m here so my son is not the next hashtag that is circulating...