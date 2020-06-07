ï»¿Sunday, 07 June 2020
Astronomers may have found an Earth-like exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star

Added: 06.06.2020 7:34 | 8 views | 0 comments

Source: www.youtube.com
Source: www.youtube.com

(CNN)Some 3,000 light years away from Earth, researchers believe they have found an Earth-size exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star. The star is known as Kepler-160, and it was observed during NASA's exoplanet-hunting Kepler mission between 2009 and 2013. It's similar in size and temperature to our sun. Previous observations in the last six years have revealed that Kepler-160 is orbited by two exoplanets, Kepler-160b and Kepler-160c. But these are much bigger than Earth and closely orbit the star, making their surface temperatures very hot and inhospitable to life. Little variations in the time it takes Kepler-160c to orbit the star suggested, however, that there might be a third planet in the...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Temperatures, NASA, Cher



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved