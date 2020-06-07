Astronomers may have found an Earth-like exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star



Added: 06.06.2020 7:34 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



(CNN)Some 3,000 light years away from Earth, researchers believe they have found an Earth-size exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star. The star is known as Kepler-160, and it was observed during NASA's exoplanet-hunting Kepler mission between 2009 and 2013. It's similar in size and temperature to our sun. Previous observations in the last six years have revealed that Kepler-160 is orbited by two exoplanets, Kepler-160b and Kepler-160c. But these are much bigger than Earth and closely orbit the star, making their surface temperatures very hot and inhospitable to life. Little variations in the time it takes Kepler-160c to orbit the star suggested, however, that there might be a third planet in the... More in article.wn.com » NASA, Cher Tags: Temperatures