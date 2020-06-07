French forces kill al-Qaida's North African commander



BAMAKO, Mali â€” French forces have killed Abdelmalek Droukdel, the leader of al-Qaidaâ€™s North Africa affiliate, the Franceâ€™s defense minister announced late Friday, in what would be a major victory for France after years of battling jihadists in the Sahel. There was no immediate confirmation of his death from al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, known as AQIM, which has made millions of dollars abducting foreigners for ransom over the years and made large swaths of West Africa too dangerous for aid groups to access. French Defense... More in article.wn.com » Africa, France Tags: UK