Added: 06.06.2020 9:21 | 14 views | 0 comments

Joe Biden said Friday he had secured the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination and face Donald Trump in November’s US presidential election. “Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination,” the former vice president said on Twitter. “I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation.” Biden passed the 1,991 threshold to secure his party’s nomination as counting continued from Tuesday’s round of...