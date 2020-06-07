India, China military commanders meet on frontier dispute



SRINAGAR, India (AP) â€” Indian and Chinese military commanders met Saturday to try to resolve a bitter standoff along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides are facing off. The meeting at a border post was attended by senior commanders and was the highest-level encounter so far. Local border commanders held a series of meetings in the past month but failed to break the impasse. On Friday, Indian and Chinese foreign ministry officials discussed the border tensions. There were no immediate details available on Saturdayâ€™s meeting. Both India and China have provided... More in article.wn.com » India, USA Tags: Indiana