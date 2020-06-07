ï»¿Sunday, 07 June 2020
Thousands take to Washington streets in protest against US police violence

Added: 06.06.2020 21:53 | 13 views | 0 comments

Source: o.canada.com
Source: o.canada.com

WASHINGTON - Thousands of protesters marched in Washington on Saturday as rallies across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in Minneapolis police custody enter the 12th day and officials move to rein in law enforcement tactics. George Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The killing has triggered protests against racism and police brutality in cities and smaller communities nationwide, as well as demonstrations by supporters around the world. Some activists have called on social media for a million people to attend Saturdayâ€™s rally in the U.S. capital. Local media has predicted tens of thousands...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Washington, Social media, United States, USA, Protests, Law enforcement, Police



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved