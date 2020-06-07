Added: 06.06.2020 21:53 | 13 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON - Thousands of protesters marched in Washington on Saturday as rallies across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in Minneapolis police custody enter the 12th day and officials move to rein in law enforcement tactics. George Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The killing has triggered protests against racism and police brutality in cities and smaller communities nationwide, as well as demonstrations by supporters around the world. Some activists have called on social media for a million people to attend Saturdayâ€™s rally in the U.S. capital. Local media has predicted tens of thousands...