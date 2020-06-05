UN chief: COVID-19 compounds dire situation in Mali, Sahel



Source: www.wbal.com



UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic has compounded the "dire humanitarian and security situations" in Mali and Africa's Sahel region. The U.N. chief said in a report to the Security Council obtained Thursday by The Associated Press that the deteriorating security situation "remains of grave concern with terrorist groups allied with al-Qaida and Islamic State competing for control over areas of influence." Guterres said terrorist attacks against civilians, Malian and international forces are continuing in northern and central Mali, posing the most significant security threat in...