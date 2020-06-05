Added: 05.06.2020 12:04 | 8 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Fascism, understanding it and how we combat it, is as important today as it was in the past. Just like the protests that resisted Nazism in Germany and Fascism in Italy, historians and scholars warn that the ongoing movement confronting institutional racism, economic inequality, and the Trump administration, often have an explicit anti-fascism ring to them. Neither is everyone willing to obey or sacrifice their lives for a white nationalist ideology that has gradually destroyed the U.S. Constitution and stripped citizens of their political liberties and economic rights. President Donald Trump and his administration may not have the alarming...