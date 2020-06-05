Added: 05.06.2020 9:27 | 3 views | 0 comments

State-backed hackers have targeted the election campaigns of US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, Google said. The company confirmed the findings after the director of its Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, disclosed the attempts on Twitter. Mr Huntley said a Chinese group known as Hurricane Panda targeted Trump campaign staff while an Iranian outfit known as Charming Kitten had attempted to breach accounts of Biden campaign workers. Google said it saw no evidence that the phishing attempts were successful. The groups involved are ones referred to as APT31 and APT35.â€” Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley) June 4, 2020 Such attempts...