ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT Bernie-friendly DNC panel pushes Biden to back $16T climate plan The council's proposals are collectively more ambitious than most of the Democrats who ran for president this year. Joe Biden. | Scott Olson/Getty Images By ZACK COLMAN 06/04/2020 09:00 AM EDT A Democratic National Committee panel stacked with progressive climate activists is pressing Joe Biden to back a plan to spend up to $16 trillion to speed the country away from fossil fuels, a call that could complicate his efforts to appeal to blue-collar voters in the swing states he needs to win in November. The plan from the DNC Council on the...