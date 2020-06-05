Added: 04.06.2020 19:00 | 13 views | 0 comments

The American empire is in decay, but that doesnâ€™t mean things canâ€™t get worse. Protests that erupted over the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, continue to rage across the United States. Each new day sees another chunk of flesh torn from the face the nation shows the world, revealing the bone and blood underneath. The inequalities and injustices of the worldâ€™s richest country are being brutally exposed. The capital is literally on fire, but the responses of both the president and the liberal establishment suggest that things will likely get worse before - or if - they get better. If optimistic Americans were hoping that relief could come at the ballot box,...