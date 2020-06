Madeleine McCann Assumed Dead by German Prosecutors



Added: 04.06.2020 20:24 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: news.sky.com



Madeleine McCann, the 3-year-old girl who went missing during a family vacation in Portugal in 2007, is assumed dead by German prosecutors following the identification of a new suspect earlier this week. According to BBC, Hans Christian Wolters of the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor's Office said Thursday, "We are assuming that the girl is dead. With the suspect, we are talking about a sexual predator who has already been convicted... More in article.wn.com » Sex, Adele Tags: Germany