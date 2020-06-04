Added: 04.06.2020 8:56 | 8 views | 0 comments

Pockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd. Activists held a peaceful demonstration in Hyde Park before tensions escalated later outside Downing Street. The Metropolitan Police said 13 people were arrested during the protests, which ran into the early hours of Thursday morning. Star Wars actor John Boyega was among those to speak at the rally before protesters, many wearing masks and holding placards, marched on Westminster. Mr Floyd died after a white...