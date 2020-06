Trump eyes US military to quell protests despite his own skepticism about it as a police force

Donald Trump wants US military troops to act as a muscular force to quell sometimes-violent protests at home, contradicting his own view that post-9/11 conflicts show the Pentagon is an ineffective police department. The president on Monday night strode into the Rose Garden and denounced "the riots and lawlessness that has...