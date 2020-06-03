Added: 03.06.2020 11:17 | 6 views | 0 comments

In June 1348, people in England began reporting mysterious symptoms. They started off as mild and vague: headaches, aches, and nausea. This was followed by painful black lumps, or buboes, growing in the armpits and groin, which gave the disease its name: bubonic plague. The last stage was a high fever, and then death. Originating in Central Asia, soldiers and caravans had brought bubonic plague â€“ Yersina pestis , a bacterium carried on fleas that lived on rats â€“ to ports on the Black Sea. The highly commercialised world of the Mediterranean ensured the plagueâ€™s swift transfer on merchant ships to Italy, and then across Europe. The Black Death killed between a third and a half of the...