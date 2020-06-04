Added: 03.06.2020 12:50 | 16 views | 0 comments

A cyclone made landfall south of Indiaâ€™s financial capital of Mumbai, with storm surge threatening to flood beaches and low-lying slums as city authorities struggle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Live TV coverage showed inky black clouds framing the sea on Indiaâ€™s western coastline. Trees swayed wildly, as the rain pounded the coastal towns and villages of the central state of Maharashtra. In the state capital Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, Indiaâ€™s largest stock exchange and more than 18 million residents, high winds whipped skyscrapers and ripped apart shanty houses near the beach. Mumbai has not been hit by a cyclone in more than a century, raising concern about its readiness. In the...