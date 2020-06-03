Added: 03.06.2020 10:26 | 2 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As President Donald Trump tries to pin the blame of Americaâ€™s nationwide resistance movement on Antifa, an anti-fascist organization, he cannot seem to wrap his mind around the fact that millions of people despise his presidency. From the young and old to those with differing political beliefs, many hold him and the Republicans in Congress responsible for the rise in racism and the death of George Floyd, and so much more. But then the killing of George Floyd and the national resistance movement which followed has always been much more than just an isolated incident where an African American was killed (some called it tortured) while in police...